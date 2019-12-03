|
|
BROWN,
SARAH GWENDOLYN
Sarah Gwendolyn Brown a beloved mother, grandmother, and resident of Bronson, FL. Former resident of Valrico, FL. Passed away after a short illness on 11/30/19 at 4:10 AM at the age of 88 surrounded by her family.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Hydrick A. Brown, her mother and father (George and Charlotte Scott), and siblings Mary A., Charlotte W., Lolita M., Lillian R., and John S. She is survived by brother George Scott of Brandon, FL, sister Margaret Mims of Lehigh Acres, FL, daughters Sharon Wygant (Clayton) of Chiefland, FL, Colleen Taylor (Charles) of Wingina, VA, and son Hydrick Brown (Mary Kay) of Dothan, AL. As well as 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Sarah was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was formerly employed at Lykes Bro's Meat Packing Company. She enjoyed quilting and cooking big meals for her family. She enjoyed listening to music on her record player and spending time with her great-granddaughter. She will be missed by her family.
Sarah G. Brown's Viewing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Milam Funeral Home 22405 West Newberry Rd, Newberry FL. at 11:30 a.m. and Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens in Brandon, FL.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 22405 w. Newberry Rd. Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019