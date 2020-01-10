|
|
BROWN,
CARRIE CHESTNUT
Carrie Chestnut Brown, age 104, of Hawthorne passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 26, 1915, in Lakeland, Florida to George and Ruby Chestnut.
She was preceded in death by husbands W. Rothell Delk, Roy C. Brown and best friend and companion, Stanley Hales; sisters Alta Mae Chestnut, Bernice Lane and Mable Strain; brothers Carl, Dallas and G. B. Chestnut.
She was an amazing woman and entrepreneur, considered by her children to be ahead of her time. Her compassionate heart and generous spirit touched many lives. Her proudest achievement was her five children. She loved gardening, baking, china painting, ceramics, traveling and most of all opening her home on Sundays to friends and family.
She was a member of the Hawthorne Woman's Club, First Baptist Church of Hawthorne, Red Hatters, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 230 and Charter Member of the North Florida Retirement Village.
She is survived by her children, Alice Braddock, Wilda Carter, James Delk (Charlagene), Sandra Worsham, Ronnie Delk (Tom) and stepson, Derrill Delk of Panama City; sister-in-law Estelle Evans, age 100 of Cape Coral, 24 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren, multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those who wish may donate in Carrie's name to HARC (Hawthorne Area Resource Center) 21923 SE 67th Place, Hawthorne, FL 32640 or First Baptist Church of Hawthorne, PO Box 280, Hawthorne, FL 32640. There will be a celebration of Life Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 A.M. followed by a reception at First Baptist Church of Hawthorne, 22027 SE 67th Avenue, Hawthorne FL 32640. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020