Knauff Funeral Home
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
BUCHANAN Obituary
BUCHANAN,
JUDI STUDSTILL
Judi Studstill Buchanan passed away peacefully at her home in the Villages, south of Ocala, on November 27th, 2019.
Judi grew up in Chiefland, FL and graduated from Chiefland High School in 1961. She received her Bachelor's degree from Florida State University and later her Masters in Alaska. She worked in the school system for many years finishing up as Assistant School Superintendent for 19 years in Levy County, retiring in 2005.
Judi loved life and her family. She enjoyed anything at the beach, cooking, solitaire, traveling with friends and family and most recently her mahjong games.
She is survived by her loving family, Todd Buchanan of Tampa,FL, Neige Stabler of Ocala, FL, Kai Chapman of Victoria, FL, and her beloved granddaughters, Jordan, Isabella, and Jessica Snider.
She was predeceased by her father, Evans Studstill, her mother, Miriam Buchanan and her stepfather, S.J. 'Buck' Buchanan.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland, FL - date to be announced. Arrangement are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL, (352) 528-3481.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
