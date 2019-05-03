|
BUTLER,
SCARLETT MICHELLE
Scarlett Michelle Butler passed away in her mommy and daddy's loving arms on April 14, 2019 in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Gainesville, Florida. She was born on December 2, 2018. She lived all of her life at the hospital bravely battling a serious birth defect. Through all she endured, she was always smiling and happy. During her brief 4 1/2 months on this earth, she touched many lives and was so deeply loved by her family and friends. She sparked such joy in every person who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
Scarlett is survived by her parents Amanda Smith and Andrew Butler, maternal grandparents Wally and Melissa Smith, paternal grandparents Andrew and Peyton Jarmusz and John and Becky Butler, paternal great grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the North Chapel at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting toy donations for infants at Shands.
