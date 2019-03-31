|
|
CARLTON,
NANCY MARIE HILL
Nancy Marie Hill Carlton, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 80.
Born 1938, Nancy was a lifetime resident of Gainesville. Following graduation from Gainesville High School in 1956, she devoted the next chapter of her life to raising her family until beginning her career at the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. She rose to the position of Bureau Chief in the Records Division, supervising three shifts of employees. She was employed with ACSO for 28 1/2 years, retiring in 2002. During retirement, she enjoyed meeting up with former classmates and sharing photos and memories. The joy of her life was watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grow and flourish. Attending sporting events, plays, birthday parties, and programs for all of her loved ones was her most beloved pastime. Her hobbies included antiquing, genealogy, and collecting seashells along the beach. Her beautiful smile will be missed.
Nancy is preceded in death by parents, Lorin Herman Hill and Clara Marie Hill; and brothers, Lorin Hill Jr., Johnnie Hill, and Thomas Hill. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul Francis Carlton of Gainesville; brother, Charlie Hill, Williston; children, Theresa (Mike) Bowers, Gainesville, Carolyn (Vernon) Ritch, Daphne, AL, Paul (Lori) Carlton, Gainesville, Bill (Annemarie) Carlton, Pompano Beach, and Nancy (Mike) Hanson, Gainesville. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
The family will welcome and receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main St, Gainesville, FL and a funeral service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the Trinity United Methodist Church Chapel, 4000 NW 53rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL, with burial to follow in Hawthorne Cemetery.
