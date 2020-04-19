|
|
CARSON,
MARY KATHERINE
Friday, April 10, 2020 I lost the love of my life, Kate. There are no words to describe the love we had. She fought the bravest battle against metastatic breast cancer that anyone could fight. She endured years of pain and suffering without complaint. Kate was brave and ever-optimistic throughout her treatment. Kate was always happy, she had a Million Dollar Smile that never wavered. She was, without a doubt, the most caring, giving and loving person I have ever been around in my entire life. She brightened everyone's life that she encountered. Kate was loved by many and everyone loved my Kate.
Kate is survived by her husband, Steve Carson; and her stepdaughter, Grace Ellis; her brother, Jim Kent, who lives in Ohio; niece, Emily Venable; and nephew, Jessie Kent both in California.
Because of the virus the family will wait until it is safe before we have services.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020