|
|
CHAPIN,
FREDERICK 'FRED'
Frederick 'Fred' Chapin of Gainesville, FL returned home to the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Fred served his beloved country in the Navy as Chief Petty Officer, on the Admirals Staff and at the Pentagon for 30 years. He was an active volunteer with the Disabled Veterans Administration here in Gainesville, FL and at Countryside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jolee, His sister, Doris Anderson, brother, Russell Chapin; and his 'Countryside Church Family'.
Funeral services by Pastor Bill Keith will be held Today, Sunday, August 25th at 2:00 pm at Countryside Baptist Church, 10926 NW 39th Ave., Gainesville FL with burial services to follow at Countryside Cemetery.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019