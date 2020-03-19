|
|
CHAPPELL, III,
WILLIAM 'BILL' THOMAS
William 'Bill' Thomas Chappell, III, 91, of Cross City, Florida passed away March 16, 2020.
Mr. Chappell was born April 1, 1928 to the late Alma and William Chappell, Jr. in Jones County, Georgia, but had lived in the Dixie County area for over 30 years after moving here from Gainesville, FL. He worked with Royal Poultry for over 40 years in Georgia, in his spare time he enjoyed fishing, and was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Mr. Chappell is survived by his wife Diana Chappell, his sister Carolyn Navarro of Woodstock, GA, and other extended family members.
Funeral services for Mr. Chappell will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Central Baptist Church in Cross City, with Pastor David Downing officiating. Interment will follow in Cross City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050.
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020