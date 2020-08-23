CIRULLI,

MICHAEL ANTHONY

Recently the world lost the presence of one of the nicest, gentlest, and least judgmental of Human beings. Michael Anthony Cirulli, 59, born on October 14, 1960, in Elmira, New York, joined his beloved mother and father, Frances and Armando Cirulli, on August 15, 2020.

Survivors include his two children, Marie Cirulli and Nicholas Cirulli, of Elmira and Horseheads, New York. Survivors also include his sisters and brothers, all of Gainesville, Florida - Linda Cirulli-Burton, Debbie Cirulli-Chapman (Bob), Joe Cirulli, Dan Cirulli (Brenda Geiger), Ro Weaver, and Crissy Cirulli; aunts Jo Lalevee of Gainesville and Rosemarie Considine of Syracuse; numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Michael was pre-deceased by two brothers-in-law, Lee Weaver and Jim Burton.

Second to the passion Mike had for his children was his work in the Chemung County Sheriff's Office (Elmira, New York). Mike served with the Sheriff's Office from 1985 to 2010 in both the Corrections and Road Patrol Divisions, and was truly happy and proud wearing the uniform of the CCSD.

He served in several capacities within the agency including several years as the resident deputy for the Arnot Mall and Big Flats retail center and School Resource Officer at Southside High School. Social media has brought many beautiful stories to the attention of his family from people who were touched by his life as Deputy Cirulli, from the 'punk kid' of years ago who said that he straightened him out to the woman so grateful because he was the only one who believed that she was suffering from domestic violence.

After his retirement, Michael, an incredible chef, moved to Florida and was an integral part of every family celebration (meatballs and chicken scampi were among his greatest specialties!), as well as cooking for up to 500 guests for large parties many times over the years. He loved all Gator sports, riding his Harley with friends, working out, and passing time with Macho, his fierce and affectionate chihuahua.

Mike had the biggest heart and helped many in and out of uniform, young and old, any time of the day or night. He was a genuine light of love and will be deeply missed.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, at 2pm at Forest Meadows Cemetery, 4100 N.W. 39th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held in Elmira (NY) at a later date.



