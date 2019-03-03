|
CLARK,
AUDREY ELIZABETH
Audrey Elizabeth Clark, age 96, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida where she lived since 1953. She was born on June 20, 1922, in Brooklyn, NY, to Seymour Garland Clark and Olive Post Clark and was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan. She graduated from Wellesley College in 1944 with a degree in American History. After college, she met and married Carl Herbert in 1945 and they had five children. They lived in Baltimore, MD, Philadelphia, PA, Cherry Point, NC, and Rochester, MN before moving to Gainesville. While rearing their 5 children Audrey earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing at the University of Florida. She later assumed a position on the faculty of the University of Florida College of Nursing teaching maternal and infant care nursing where she loved teaching students. Audrey became a huge Florida Gator fan and especially admired Steve Spurrier.
Audrey was active in the community, teaching Lamaze classes to expectant parents in Gainesville and other surrounding North Florida towns. When she retired, the College of Nursing named an award on her behalf. Always energetic and enthusiastic, Audrey was a passionate runner and won many running awards into her 70s. She was also an outspoken champion of civil rights and desegregation, and was an advocate for women pursuing professional careers. Audrey loved folk music and it sustained her as she guided five children through adolescence in the 1960s and 1970s. She introduced her children to the joys of the ocean by sharing many trips with them to Crescent Beach.
Later in life Audrey married Preston Keeter, James Quarles, and Richard Doenges. They and their children each enriched her life and broadened her family. They influenced Audrey's love of Ford automobiles and introduced her to constitutional law and American literature. Audrey was a founding member of Oak Hammock and resided there until her death. The Oak Hammock staff provided her with great care, especially as she battled dementia in the last part of her life.
Audrey is survived by her brother, Seymour Clark, and her five children: Sarah Herbert of Atlanta, GA, Carl Herbert of Sausalito, CA, Jacquelyn Susan (Doug) Bartlett of San Francisco, CA, Peter (Janice) Herbert of Atlanta, GA, and Scott Herbert of Neptune Beach, FL. She was grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by Preston Keeter's children: Bill and Pat, James Quarles's children: Chris, Peyton, and Rebecca, and Dick's Children: Rich and Catherine.
A reception celebrating her life will be held in the Spanish Court of the Historic Thomas Center from 5:30-7:30PM on Monday, March 18, located at 302 NE 6th Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a contribution to the at or to the UF College of Nursing at alumni.nursing.ufl.edu/giving/
