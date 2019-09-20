|
COLBURN,
DR. DAVID RICHARD
Dr. David Richard Colburn, age 76, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Shands Hospital. Dr. Colburn, recently retired director of the University of Florida's Bob Graham Center for Public Service, was a professor of American history who had also served as provost and in many other leadership roles in nearly fifty years at UF. He was born on September 29, 1942 to Rosemary Thomson Colburn and Earle Bertram Colburn. Dr. Colburn is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marion Faircloth Colburn; his children Margaret Cauthon (Ray), David Colburn (Michelle), Katherine Fulmer (Jamie); his grandchildren Claire Cauthon, Caroline Cauthon, James Fulmer, Ali Colburn, Ben Fulmer, Kate Colburn, and Maclean Fulmer; his brother and sister Paul Colburn and Lynn Dyson (Tom).
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Graham Center's David Colburn Student Advancement Fund, c/o the UF Foundation, P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, 32604-2425, or to Gainesville's Holy Trinity Church, 100 NE 1st Street, Gainesville 32601.
Services are scheduled for Sunday, September 22nd, at Holy Trinity Church at 2 p.m. The university plans a public service later this fall. Please visit his memorial page at
