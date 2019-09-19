|
|
COLSON,
EVELYN COVINGTON
Evelyn Covington Colson, age 73, Retired Medical Clerk of Shands Hospital & 1965 Graduate of Lincoln High School, surrendered to the Will of God on September 9, 2019 in Gainesville at her residence.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 2:30PM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Fairbanks Church of God by Faith (Gainesville, FL), where Elder Jeremiah Lee is Pastor, with her Grandson, Bishop F.L. Hamilton, as Eulogist. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Colson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Colson's residence, 5013 SW 67th Terr, Gainesville, at 1:15PM.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving Husband - Jesse Lee Colson, Sr. of Gainesville, FL; Step Sons - Jesse Colson Jr. (& Dee) of West Palm Beach, FL and Edwin Colson (& Felecia) of Archer, FL; Step Daughters - Doris Watkis (& Trevor) of Ocala, FL, Deloris Booth (& James) of Gainesville, FL, Monae Gillis of Orlando, FL and Jessica Colson and Lashanda Colson of Gainesville, FL; Grandchildren; Brothers - Rainersec Covington (& Marcella) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Worley Dixon (& Marguerite) of Miami, FL; Aunt; Mother-In-Law - Edna Colson Graham of Gainesville, FL; other in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019