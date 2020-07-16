COSBY,LASHAWNDRA MONIQUEMs. Lashawndra Monique Cosby of Gainesville, FL found a sweet rest with God Saturday, July 4, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Ms. Cosby will take place Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:00pm from the Shady Grove PBC, 804 SW 5th Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. Ronnie Foxx Pastor; Public visitation will take place TODAY at Shady Grove from 5:00-7:00pm. Place of final rest will follow at Forest Meadows Central. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30AM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guest please wear a Face Mask.352-475-2000