CRAWFORD
CRAWFORD,
SGT. JULIUS FIRSDALE
Sgt. Julius F. Crawford, age 55 transitioned May 11, 2020 at his home in Altamonte Springs. He was a graduate of Miami Edison Senior High School, class of '82. Julius served ten years active duty in the Army, during the Persian Gulf War. After being Honorably discharged, Julius enrolled in Eastern Michigan University, receiving a BS in social work and had a lifetime career of dedicated service as a Social Worker. He studied at the University of Detroit Mercy, Catholic University of America, George Washington University and Howard University.
He is survived by his siblings: Charles Crawford, Orlando, Kenneth Crawford, Miami, Thomas Crawford, Miami Joan Crawford, Miami, John Crawford, Miami, one Uncle Samson Rivers, TX; Aunts Berniece Crawford Cameron, NC, Mary Edna Rivers Lawson, Altamonte Springs, FL, and Caregiver: Lizzie Robinson Jenkins, Archer, FL.
Funeral Services for Mr. Crawford will be held, 10:00am, Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel, Rev. Willie Caison, conducting the Services; burial will follow in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Crawford will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday in the Chapel
In loving memory of Julius F. Crawford, the Rosewood Foundation, Inc. established a memorial fund in his name to support the development of a Rosewood Museum. He is a Rosewood descendant and a Rosewood board member. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the GoFundMe Rosewood Museum.
We are still observing the Social Distancing order put in place by the Governor as well as our Local and County Governments. Please observe the order surrounding face coverings in Essential businesses.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
