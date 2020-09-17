1/1
CROOMS
CROOMS,
LILLIAN FAITH JONES
A resident of Jacksonville, Florida and also a native of Gainesville, Florida, Age 59, Daughter of the late Deacon Sammie, Sr. & the late Minister Pearlie Davis-Jones, Retired Educator with Good Shepherd Christian Academy & Duval County Public Schools (for 14 years) & Entrepreneur and Christian Author, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on September 11, 2020 at UF Health Jacksonville.
Mrs. 'Faith' Crooms was a 1979 Graduate of Buchholz High School (Gainesville, FL). In 1981, she received her AA degree from Florida State University (Tallahassee, FL) and in the same year, joined the Zeta Omicron Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She received her BS Degree in 1991 from Edward Waters College (Jacksonville, FL) in Business Administration.
Endearing Memories will remain with Mrs. Crooms' Husband (of 38 years) - Darryl Crooms, Sr., Daughter - Patrice Crooms, Son - Darryl Crooms, Jr. (Jasmine Love-Crooms) and Granddaughter - Aniya Faith Williams (all of Jacksonville, FL); Siblings - Kathy Gordon, Sammie Jones Jr., Wayne Jones (Marilyn), Toney Jones, Sr. (Barbara), Gregory Jones (Sandra), and Annie Mayes (Leo); Uncles, Aunts, In-Laws, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:30AM Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Rutledge Community Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Rev. Tony Hall, delivering the Eulogy. Mrs. 'Faith' Crooms will be viewed at Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM and at the Cemetery on Sunday with the Processional. The Procession will form at the Jones' Family Home, 2830 NW 51st Street, Gainesville, FL at 11:00am.
We ask that COVID-19 Mandates are closely adhered to as we gather for this occasion.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
