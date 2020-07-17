1/
CRUZ
CRUZ,
FLORINDA DELA CRUZ
Florinda Dela Cruz Cruz, age 67 of Gainesville, Florida, passed away of natural causes at her home June 30, 2020. She is the eldest of nine siblings born in Malolos, Bulacan, Philippines, February 17, 1953 to Ruben Calayag Cruz and Arsenia Dela Cruz Cruz. Florinda moved to the United States in 1976 after completing her degree at Centro Escolar University in Manila with a degree in Psychology. In Florida, she married and started a family, for whom she worked tirelessly and sacrificed, and remained loyal to, through many trials. She worked 30 years at UF Health Shands in Pediatric Cardiology and Pulmonology, assisting countless children and families. Her life is remembered as a journey of independence, family, and service. She is survived by her three children, Don Ezra (Fay), Sean (Larissa), and Yolani Cruz Plemons, and three grandchildren, Ava-Elaine, Ingrid, and Sorcha Dacey-Cruz. They continue her legacy of creativity, love of travel, food and music, healing and compassion, and dedication to family. Her surviving siblings Celedonia, Nieves, Menandro, Alberto, Sylvia, Josefina and Maria Carolina live around the world. Florinda will be cremated and her ashes scattered to the waters she loved and called home - Newnans Lake, Rum Island Spring, St. Augustine Beach, the Pacific Ocean and the rivers of Malolos, Bulacan, Philippines. A part of her remains will also be interred in Malolos Cemetery with her parents and brother, Renato. May she find peace in the tides, everlasting.
The family started the nine-day novena virtually on July 2. On the 40th day of her passing a mass will be held online. A celebration of life service will be planned for the future, post pandemic. Donations may be made in her honor by providing a meal to someone in need or donating to your local food bank. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
