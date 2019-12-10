|
CUMMINGS, JR.,
FREDERICK
(FRED) ERNEST
Frederick (Fred) Ernest Cummings, Jr. passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at
his Gainesville home after a long battle with cancer. The son of Major Frederick Ernest Cummings, Sr. and Irene S. Cummings, Fred was born at an army base in Japan on August 8, 1948, while his father was serving in the U.S. Army.
His unparalleled willingness to help others led Fred into a lifetime of public service, including first at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington, DC, and later at the Gainesville Police Department where he served for more than thirty years until his retirement in 2010.
Most days of his life, Fred helped someone else, whether it was by mowing neighbors' lawns or being a record donor for the Civitan (now LifeSouth)
Community Blood Center. The hobby he loved for himself was travel, and for Fred the journey was as important as the destination. He was the proud owner of a series of Harley Davidson motorcycles and Chinook motor coaches with which he loved to travel across the United States. Fred visited every U.S. State except Hawaii.
Fred is survived by Laurie May, his wife and partner of more than three decades; his siblings Gary L. Cummings, Maryann F. Moison, and Darlene M. Green; daughter Pamela Robinson (son-in-law Jay and grandchildren Kristina, Rebecca, and Ryan), stepson Geoffrey Ferland (daughter-in-law Jessica and grandchildren Jaxy, Brooks, and Amelie), and stepdaughter Alison Crane (grandchildren Audrey and Matthew); many nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion Lady.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Gainesville. In lieu
of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Fred to the BJ Classic golf tournament's Law Enforcement Memorial Crisis Fund, which supports law enforcement families going through difficult times, such as when an officer or deputy is killed or injured. Donations may be sent via PayPal to the Fund's account using the email address
[email protected]
Donations may also be sent by mail to BJ Classic, P.O. Box 358983, Gainesville FL 32635.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019