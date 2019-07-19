Home

Dorothy June Dickerson, 86, of Gainesville, FL passed away on July 17, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born on May 3, 1933 in Jasper, FL, married and lived in Georgia until June 1997 at which time she moved back to Florida. Dorothy enjoyed camping, water skiing, dancing, cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Eugene Dickerson, and her daughter, Patricia D. Barker as well as her siblings, Billy, Maxine, Joyce, and Jackie. She is survived by her children, Donald Eugene Dickerson (Jessica), John Craig Dickerson (Richie), Terry Leigh Dickerson, and Pamela Dickerson Cannon. Her grandchildren, Jonathan David Prance (Mary Ellen), Jennifer Dawn Prance, and Joey Dickerson (Aundrea), and 9 great grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by her two sisters, Ruth Gufford (Buddy) and Anne Mitchell (Lonnie). A funeral service will be held on July 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel in the Meadows of Forest Meadows Memorial Park-Central, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606. Services are in the care of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 352-378-2528, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 19 to July 20, 2019
