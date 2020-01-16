Home

D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
DONALDSON II

DONALDSON II Obituary
DONALDSON II,
JOHN PATRICK
John Patrick Donaldson II, 13, Chiefland. Service information is as follows, Saturday, January 18, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church (11030 NW 30th Ave. Chiefland, Fl) viewing one hour prior to services. The procession will form at the residence of his mother, Latasha Watkins (464 SW 10th circle Chiefland, Fl) on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. the services are under the professional care of D. Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Fl 32608).
dwilliamsmortuary.com 352-204-2381 'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
