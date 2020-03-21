|
Mary Frances Collins (Caldwell) Donohoe died on March 17, 2020 as a result of multiple myeloma. She was born, raised and educated in Worcester, MA. After completing her B.A. degree at Mt. St. Mary College in Hookset, NH, she returned to Worcester and taught high school. She married Jacques R. Caldwell, and they had two children, Mary Jeanne and Todd. Mary Fran began her elementary teaching career in Dundalk, MD, then Stone Mountain, GA, then Wellesley, MA. After a move to Gainesville and a masters degree, she began teaching at Terwilliger Elementary, then Archer Community School, then Chester B. Shell in Hawthorne, then Prairie View, then Kimball Wiles and finally Lawton Chiles. She served as a peer teacher mentoring other teachers in both Wellesley and Gainesville. She imbued her students with her love of literature and motivated them in discovering their own innate writing talents.
After retirement, Mary Fran volunteered in the schools and at the public library. She enjoyed working out at the gym, yoga classes, going to lunch and discussing books with her friends and regularly enjoying happy hours with her fellow teachers.
She cherished her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren and made pilgrimages to see them often in California, Colorado, France and Switzerland.
Mary Fran is survived by her husband Jay, her children Mary Jeanne Cabanel of Nyon, Switzerland and Todd Caldwell (Shantell) of Breckenridge, CO, her stepsons James Donohoe (Kim) of Alamo, CA and Mike Donohoe of Deland, her brother David P. Collins (Victoria) of Corona del Mar, CA, grandchildren Audrey, J.T., Louis, Blaze, Kyle and Josh, three great grandchildren, seven nieces and three nephews, and her faithful dog Spike. She was predeceased by her brother Paul T. Collins of Sarasota.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Haven Hospice.
