DRUMMOND,SHIRLEY ANN (BLAKE)Died June 20, 2020,Gainesville, FloridaShirley (95) was born on April 15, 1925, in Haxtun CO, the third of three daughters born to Ruth (Johnson) and John Calvert Blake. She graduated from Haxtun High School and began college at Colorado State College of Education. WWII interrupted her schooling when her future husband William H. (Bill) Drummond came through town on a troop train and married her in Windsor CO on December 14, 1943.She moved with Bill to Menlo Park in 1948, then on to Cheney, Washington in 1950. Keeping up with constant change, she moved to Seoul, South Korea, where Bill advised Seoul National University as they created their first teacher education program. Shirley taught English to the students.She completed her own college degree in library science in 1962 at Eastern Washington College of Education summa cum laude, and later did graduate work at George Peabody College in Nashville, TN. Shirley and Bill moved to Gainesville in 1972 when Bill became a professor at University of Florida.They had been married almost 65 years when Bill passed away in 2008. Shirley had been active for many years with the PEO Sisterhood, Chapter I; the U of F Women's Club; the Gainesville Garden Club; and a long-time member of the United Church of Gainesville.She is survived by her children, Tom (with Fay Shafto) in Seattle, WA; and Margaret (with Lon Southard) of Coolin, ID. She has two grandsons, Benjamin (with Sara Steele) in Twisp WA and Nicholas in Seattle WA, and one great-grandson Finn in Twisp WA.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the PEO Foundation in support of women.