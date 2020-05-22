DUCKWORTH,STARLING WALLACEStarling Wallace Duckworth, 84, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Shands Hospital, following a long illness.Mr. Duckworth was born on March 28, 1936 in Worth County, Georgia, one of twelve children to the late Emmitt and Vera Duckworth. He came to Gainesville in 1958, and worked a long career as a carpenter, mostly with the Lee Real Estate and Building Company, before retiring in 2003. Mr. Duckworth was a charter member, and deacon of the Gainesville Eastside Church of God of Prophecy. He loved to sing, and always had a song in his heart.He was preceded in death by six of his brothers and sisters, and by a son, Steve Glenn Duckworth.He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Sue Dobbins Duckworth; two daughters, Faye Brown and Bonnie (Larry) Green, both of Gainesville; two sons, Billy (Patti) Duckworth, of Ocala, and Jerry Duckworth, of Gainesville; two brothers, Johnny and Reuben Duckworth; two sisters, Dorothy McDaniel and Mamie Duckworth, all of Worth Co., Georgia; Four grandchildren, Jeremy (Whitney) Green, Bethany (Luke) Glover, Shelby (Steven) Padillo and Noah Hurdsman.A private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Park East. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 6 to 8 P. M. at the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville. In response the current COVID 19 situation, friends will be asked to please spread their arrival time and please be respectful of social distancing and county mandates. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Church of God of Prophecy, 4700 SE Hawthorne, Road, Gainesville, FL 32641. Please visit his memorial page at:www.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556