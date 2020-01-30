Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bella Dumas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bella Ni'vera Nikko Dumas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bella Ni'vera Nikko Dumas Obituary
DUMAS,
BELLA NI'VERA NIKKO
Baby Bella Ni'vera Nikko Dumas of the Johnson community, Florida passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Bella will take place Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. County Road 21 Hawthorne, Florida Dr. Clarence Woods; Pastor. Place of final rest will follow in the Gilgal Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Bella's Grandmother home Mrs. Watson at 12:15pm
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -