|
|
EDWARDS,
JOHNIE MAE KING
'LUDY'
Johnie Mae King Edwards, A life-time resident of Archer, Florida, age 69, daughter of the late Johnnie & Ella Wilson King, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Shands Hospital following a lingering illness.
Mrs. Edwards was a Member of Archer Church of God in Christ (Archer, FL). Her favorite past-time was playing as an avid First Base Holder where she was also a Home Run Hitter with the Jonesville Dodgerettes Women's Softball Team.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Archer Church of God in Christ (Archer, FL) with her Pastor, Pastor Marilyn Green, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Mrs. Edwards will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And following the Eulogy. The Procession will form at the residence of her daughter & son-in-law, Chylanda & Benny James, 10521 NE 110th Avenue, Archer, FL at 10:15AM.
Precious Memories will remain with her husband (of 51 years) - Clarence Edwards of Archer, FL; daughters - Katrina Taylor of Gainesville, FL, Chylanda Edwards James (& Benny) of Archer, FL, Mary Edwards of Winter Haven, FL and Carla Eugene (& Raoul) of Gainesville, FL; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grands; sisters - Hazel Lymus and Viola Brown (& Peter) of Archer, FL (siblings - Lizzie Mae Nattiel, Dorothy Mae Mangram and Franklin Floyd, Jr. preceded her in death); nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019