|
|
ELAND,
MARGARET (MARGIE)
Margaret (Margie) Eland, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Gertrude Beidler, Keystone Heights, FL and her son Randall Kirby Eland, Ft. White, FL. She is survived by her daughters Michelle Eland, Ocala, FL, Lisa (Chris) Bremer, Amelia Island, FL, Desiree' (Michael) Matchett, Hawthorne, FL, Jill (Ronald) Harper, Keystone Heights, FL and her daughter-in-law Leah Eland, High Springs, FL; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren; her sisters Nancy Shultz, Hawthorne, FL, and Ann Harvey, Chesapeake, VA.
Margie lived a very full life as a devoted mother and grandmother. She retired from Interlachen High School after teaching High School English and History for more than 30 years. After retirement, she co-owned several businesses, including The House of Denmark and a postal/shipping store both in St. Augustine, FL. She was a graduate from the University of Florida, earning her master's degree as a mother of five and working full-time. She had a passion for art, photography, painting, reading, cooking and volunteering. She loved sports cars and was avid Florida Gator Football fan. Her family will have a private memorial service to honor her. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Margie to the at
http://act.alz.org/goto/
Margaret_Eland.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019