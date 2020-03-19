|
FINNELL-HARE,
EVAN SCOTT
Evan Scott Finnell-Hare, age of 19, passed away on Monday March 16, 2020 at 4:15 a.m. Evan was born on January 7, 2001 in Orlando, FL birthed by his mother Patricia Hare.
Evan had only just begun his journey in life and was about to graduate from Newberry High School this upcoming May. Evan was known for his love of music, and his devotion to his family and friends. Evan had moved around most of his life until he settled in Newberry, FL a place that he considered home. He participated in youth group where he found God and was later baptized. Evan enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, and spending time with his dog Jasper. He had a passion for photography, Evan often carried his camera around and would love to take pictures of the world around him. Evan was a varsity football player, a culinary student and a member of the high school cheer team that competed at a national level. Evan enjoyed going to concerts with his mother (Trish) and his aunt (Pam). Evan was a 'momma's boy' and loved his mother dearly.
He is survived by the family that surrounded him including his mother (Trish), father (Chris), brothers (Kevin) and (Alec), and sisters (Chelsea) and (Stephanie).
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday March 20, 2020 at the Milam Funeral Home. 22405 W. Newberry Road Newberry, FL 32669. Prior to the service there will be a One hour viewing starting at 11:00 a.m. (352) 472-5361
We will all remember Evan for his huge heart, generosity and compassion for all. He would give anything to help anyone, and he will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF NEWBERRY 352-472-5361. In consideration of COVID-19, as well as the families we are serving, we would like for those of you whose immune systems are compromised please stay home and send the family a condolence card. We may also be forced to postpone services if this continues or worsens. Our profession as funeral directors is not only focused on serving families, but also protecting the families and the community at-large. Thank you and please take care!
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020