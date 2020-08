Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLOWAY,

DONALD WINSTON 71

'DON'

Donald W. Galloway, Funeral Director Assistant at Dorsey's Funeral Home of Gainesville, FL, transitioned August 4, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, August 21, 2020 , 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL. Graveside Service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Patterson Community Cemetery, Arrendondo Community,

Gainesville, FL. Family will meet at gravesite 9:45 a.m.

PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



