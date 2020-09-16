GASCON, JR.,THOMAS ANDREWThomas Andrew Gascon, Jr., age 76, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 of Covid-related pneumonia. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann Merritt Gascon.Tom was born on August 3, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to Thomas 'Bud' and Ann (Witherall) Gascon. He was one of three sons. Tom married Ann on October 21, 1966 in Melbourne. Tom volunteered in many capacities throughout his daughters' school years. Tom worked for many years for Coca-Cola, first in Brevard (Cocoa), then in Gainesville, and finally in Lake City. His last place of employment was Hunter Printing in Lake City. Ann and Tom attended Pleasant Grove Methodist Church.Tom is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Bill) Conway of High Springs, daughter Susan Howard of Lake City, and daughter Elizabeth (Jack) Clemmons of Lake City; his grandsons: Jansen Howard of Jacksonville, Andrew (Adrian) Howard of New York City, and Tommy Williams of Lake City. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Linda) Gascon of St. Petersburg, FL, his sister-in-law Dora Sabo of Westminster, Maryland, his sister-in-law Dinah (Dennis) Childers of Palm Bay, and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Lake City. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Lake City Medical Center, North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, and Select Specialty Hospital in Gainesville for their tireless care of our father during the last 17 months. He had overcome so much. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at