GAUDETTE,SHIRLEY MARIEIn celebration and loving memory of Shirley Marie Gaudette, nee Shirley Marie Steptoe. Shirley, 81, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at her home in Evans, Georgia on June 5, 2020. She is now in the presence of the Lord.Shirley was a strong and beautiful woman of faith, a devoted and faithful wife, a loving and caring mother, a doting and fun-loving grandmother, a supportive and compassionate sister, and a loyal and affectionate daughter. Shirley was also a Veteran and served 3 years in the United States Air Force.Shirley loved her career at the V.A. Hospital in Gainesville, Fl., retiring in 1997 after many years of faithful and dedicated service. Shirley dearly loved, and was deeply loved by, her immediate and extended family. She is survived by her husband, Theodore 'Ted' Gaudette, her daughter Pat Harper, her two sons Victor Letts Jr. and Jason Stewart, as well as her two daughter-in-loves, Shona Letts and Shelia Stewart. Shirley has 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews who were very dear to her. We are all better, stronger, kinder, and more generous and compassionate because of the life she led and the impact she had on us and we will all miss her desperately.