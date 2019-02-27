|
GILLUM,
CHARLES 'SONNY'
Mr. Charles 'Sonny' Gillum, 69, died February 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL, surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born on June 4, 1949 in Memphis, TN. He was a longtime resident of Gainesville, and loved working with his hands, listening to gospel music and spending time with his family and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, J.T. Gillum, Sr.; his mother, Elizabeth Gillum; his son, Eric Jermaine Gillum; and his granddaughter, Yasmine Gillum.
Charles leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Frances Gillum; his children Patrick (Marjorie), Charles, Jr. (Earlisha), Terrance, Andrew (R. Jai), Marcus, and Monique; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters Barbara A. Jones (Carlton) and Patricia Gillum Sams (Vincent); brother J.T. Gillum, Jr. (Znovar) and step-brother Curtis Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
Funeral services will be 11am Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church in Jacksonville, FL. Visitation will be held at Chestnut Funeral Home in Gainesville, Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Charles Gillum Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Florida, 3919 W. Newberry Road, Suite 3, Gainesville, FL 32607.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019