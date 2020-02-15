|
GOULDTHORPE,
VIVIAN WOMBLE
Vivian Womble Gouldthorpe departed this world and entered into her eternal home on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was 68. Born in Winter Haven, FL, Vivian lived most of her life in the Gainesville area. She was a member of Highland Missionary Baptist Church, serving as both church secretary and teacher for many decades.
Always an advocate for life-long learning, Vivian skillfully applied this passion as she cared for those in her family, her church, and her 1st grade classroom at Countryside Christian. Since her passing, she has been remembered by many as one of the most genuine, compassionate, and thoughtful ladies people knew and loved.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Womble and Beverly Wagoner Klem, and the love of her life, Ivan Gouldthorpe. Ivan died in 2018 after 43 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by her daughters Dr. Jessica L. G. O'Leary (Sean) and Sarabeth G. Steen (Mark), and step-sons Larry Gouldthorpe (Cherie) and Brian Gouldthorpe (Wendy); siblings Nathan Womble, Lisa Doiron, and Sharon Klem; grandchildren Katelyn and Hannah Steen, Conor O'Leary, Dean Gouldthorpe (Kellee) and Stephanie Gouldthorpe, and Erica, Ava, and Julia Gouldthorpe; and great grandson Bryce Morales.
A celebration of Vivian's life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Highland Missionary Baptist Church 2620 NE 15th ST Gainesville, FL 32609. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her memory to Highland Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020