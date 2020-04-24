|
GREEN, JR.,
PURVIS 'ALBERT'
Purvis 'Albert' Green, Jr., age 79, of LaCrosse, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at North Florida Regional Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, FL. Albert was born on August 1, 1940 to the late Purvis Albert Green, Sr., and Gladys Knight. He was raised in Bradford County, FL and lived in LaCrosse for the last 50 years. Albert was a master mechanic and welder all his life. He was an incredibly talented craftsman who loved working with wood and building furniture. He enjoyed making unique knives out of railroad spikes and other materials. Albert also enjoyed being outside tending to his garden, sitting on the back porch, watching the birds, and especially the hummingbirds. He worked as a volunteer fireman and was responsible for starting the first volunteer fire department in LaCrosse. Albert was a LaCrosse city councilman for many years.
Albert was a gentle, kind, compassionate, loving, and faithful husband and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Purvis Albert Green, Sr. and Gladys Green Lewis; sister, Alice F. Garrison and brother, Donald L. Green.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ms. Frances 'Earline' Green of LaCrosse; brother, Julian C. Green (Mary Ann) of Ocala, FL; and sister, Shirley Ann Manning (Gene) of Blakley, GA.
Private services to honor Albert will be held at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020