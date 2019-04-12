|
GRESLEY,
JANE LANDSTREET
The Lord has called home Jane Landstreet Gresley, known to her family as Mama Jane. Born in Orlando Florida on November 4th 1921, she is preceded in death by her parents Arthur Frank and Lucile Genevieve Landstreet and sister Lucile Lenore Landstreet Heiter. Jane is survived by her children John Stanley Gresley Jr., Lucile Gresley Padgett, Margaret (Maggie) Gresley Robertson, Elizabeth Jane (Jen) Gresley and nephew George Arthur Heiter, as well as, 7 grandchildren, April, Eric, John, Jeff, Steven, Michael, Kim and 12 great grandchildren.
Jane, a servant leader in her faith, was the first woman elected to the vestry at All Saints Episcopal Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She moved to Gainesville in 1974 and instantly became a GATOR; a legacy she instilled in her family for years to come. She faithfully attended St. Michael's Episcopal Church and St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in High Springs. As a Stephen Minister, Jane supported many in times of need. She was a founding member of Servants of Christ Anglican Church and an integral contributor to the Anglican Fourth Day experience.
A lifelong learner and a woman of keen intellectual curiosity, she embraced newer technology and was frequently on-line watching her church services while making sure the audio was loud enough for her and her on-line friends. Her vocations as a bookkeeper and a dorm mother at All Saints Episcopal School (Vicksburg, MS) exemplified her attention and care both to details and the human spirit.
She has imprinted her love, spunk, and enthusiasm on all who had the pleasure of knowing her as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, neighborhood organizer, community volunteer, gator fan and sister in Christ. Her love of Christ was followed closely by her love and devotion to family. Her presence was the center of many family celebrations and gatherings. Her family took great joy in every fifth year birthday celebrations, including the most recent celebration of Jane's 95th year and cherished Wednesday 'family dinner' nights in Gainesville.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents at The Village for being so special to our mother.
Although quiet of voice, her presence and love were always felt. A memorial service will be held on April 27th 2019 at 3 p.m. at Servants of Christ Anglican Church: 3530 NW 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Village Foundation:
https://thevillageonline.com
/foundation.
Specify: The Helping Hands Program.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019