HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS,
PATRICIA 'ELOUISE'
Patricia 'Elouise' Harris, 81, of Waldo passed away on January 12, 2020. Born in Rose Hill, Alabama on January 8, 1939, Elouise has been a lifelong resident of the Waldo area. She graduated from Gainesville High School and attended Santa Fe Community College. She retired from Florida Farm Bureau as a Senior Policy Analyst. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Waldo, where she was children's choir director, choir member, and Sunday school teacher as well as other roles for many years. She enjoyed reading and cooking. She had a caretaker's heart, always willing to help anyone and fix them a bite to eat. You never saw Elouise without a smile on her face.
Elouise was preceded in death by her parents, Olin Worley and Ellen 'Irene' Williams, and her brother Dan Worley. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, E.F. Harris, and her two sons Rhett (Sheri) Harris and Randy Harris. Two grandsons, Garrett (Breanna) and Trevor, and granddaughter Chloe. Sisters Joyce Matthews, June (Harvey) Cribbs, and Pennie (Steve) Lefkowitz.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Waldo, 14370 Kennard Street, Waldo, FL, with family receiving friends for one hour prior. Interment will follow in Saluda Cemetery in Orange Heights, FL. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church of Waldo 'Music Ministry' P.O. Box 216 Waldo, FL 32694.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
