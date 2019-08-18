Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
HENCINSKI Obituary
HENCINSKI,
MARCIA MILAM
Marcia Milam Hencinski, age 82, of St. Augustine passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Marcia was born on June 26, 1937 in Gainesville, Florida to the late Marcus and Ethel (Beville) Milam. Marcia is survived by her husband of 62 years Edward J. Hencinski; children, Edward J. Hencinski Jr. (Valerie) of DeLand, FL, Beverly Harris (Shawn) of Charlotte NC, Marcus A. Hencinski (Mary) of Valparaiso, FL, and Jennifer Hencinski of Watkinsville, GA; sisters, Beverly Singleton of Waynesville, NC; Mary Pat Rogers of Lookout Mountain, GA; brother, Mickey Milam of Gainesville, FL and grandchildren; Emily Greczyn, Alexander Hencinski and John Hencinski.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Memorial Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Memorial Presbyterian Church (Save the Dome Fund), 32 Sevilla St, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
