HENDRICKS, III,

WILSON W. 'BILL'

On April 29, 2020, Wilson W. 'Bill' Hendricks, III, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones. He succumbed to his long battle with dementia.

Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Maria Hendricks; daughters, Mary Ann Hendricks Forde (Paul), Carolyn Hendricks Mathies (Doug), and Chynna Hendricks; grandchildren, Brendan Matthew Forde, Dylan James Forde, Payton Gracy Mathies and Sarah Ann Mathies; brother, John Hendricks and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Augustine will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11 AM. Between 2 and 4 pm, the family will welcome guest to their home to have a celebration of life. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



