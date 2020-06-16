HENDRIX,

MARSHA MICHELLE

Marsha Michelle Hendrix born December 8, 1968 in Gainesville, Florida to Rosa L. Sanderson and the late Albert Hendrix, 'Biological Father' Willie Simmons, Marsha departed from this life on June 4, 2020. She's a graduate of Eastside High school and worked in the food service industry.

She leaves to cherish her memory, (mother) Rosa Sanderson, (biological father and stepmother) Willie and Carolyn Simmons, (siblings) (sisters) Deborah Sanderson, Nikki Coleman, (brothers) Randy Hendrix, Vonnie Hendrix and Willie Simmons Jr. Three loving children Crystal Grant, Derrian Hendrix, Aundre Stevens, five grandchildren Tyrese, Camille, Joshuha, Aundre Jr, Zoey. Devoted Aunt Gloria Sanderson and JoAnn White. Special Cousins Terrain Nelson and Eliza Burch. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, cousins and friends. Marsha will be forever missed, but never forgotten.

Services for our beloved Marsha will be held on Saturday at 12pm June 20, 2020 at IBPOE ELKS 511 SW 4th Ave Gainesville, Florida.



