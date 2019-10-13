|
HERRLINGER,
ALLAN LEE 'WHITEY'
Allan Lee 'Whitey' Herrlinger is survived by his wife Darlene of 66 years (his middle - school sweetheart), daughters, Sharon (John) Mathews, Kari (Joe) Cronin and Kelli (Denise) Herrlinger; and grandchildren, Christi Mathews, Allison Mathews, Zach Cronin, Austin Garcia, and Kyle Cronin. Whitey was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Esther Herrlinger, and in-laws, Floyd and Bessie Fleetwood, Bob and Bill Fleetwood (who were just like brothers to him) and granddaughter, Tara Mathews.
Whitey was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 18, 1931. His family moved to Bloomington, Indiana when he was a child. It was here he met Darlene during a middle school movie when he sat behind her and pulled her curlers out one by one. Whitey served in the U.S Navy during the Korean War in Patrol Squadron ONE at Whidbey Island, Washington, and the Naval Air Facility in Port Lyautey, French Morocco. During this time he earned the National Defense Service Medal. Whitey spent a lifetime career as skilled welder/ machinist and retired in 1995 from the Electrical Engineering Dept. at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. In 2008 he was inducted into the Indiana State High School Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Whitey loved sports, especially baseball, wrestling and supporting the Florida Gators and Indiana Hoosiers. He spent his free time with his family, his grandchildren, and flying radio-controlled airplanes as a member of both the Gainesville and Alachua Flying Clubs. Whitey was always there to help relatives and friends with projects or whatever else people needed. Whitey will be most missed for his sense of humor, smile, and the way he took care of those he loved. Whitey's ashes will be scattered in a family ceremony with military honors at the beach, a special place where numerous family memories were made with the wife he loved so much. The family would like to thank Ankeny Hospice Care (Ankeny, Iowa) staff for their care and compassion.
Memorials may be directed to Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Allan.
Ankeny Funeral Home
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019