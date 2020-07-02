1/
HETHCOAT
HETHCOAT,
ROBERT GERALD
Mr. Robert Gerald Hethcoat a 47 year resident of Williston passed away Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at his home. He was 77.
Born in Norfolk, VA he came to Williston from Titusville, FL. He was a member of the Bronson Baptist Church and served as a deacon of the Church. He was a technologist in the medical field, was interim fire chief in Williston for 5 years, served on the Williston City Council for 20 years and was Mayor of Williston for 16 years and retired in 2017. Mr. Hethcoat was active and promoted all city functions. He helped obtain a grant for the Williston Public Library. Promoted and helped the Williston Women's Club get home mail delivery for the residents of Williston. The Williston Community Center was named the R Gerald Community Center in honor of his service. He was on the board of the Palm Coast Medical Group.
Mr. Hethcoat leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Billie; daughters, Melanie (John) Stokes, Kimberly (Scott) Smith and Heather (John) McCann; brother, Dr. Gayland (Cindy) Hethcoat; sister, Sabrina (Alan) Shorte; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter, Melissa Neal.
Private Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL with Pastor Wes Smith officiating. Due to the current medical situation the graveside service is private but a public memorial will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangement are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL (352) 528-3481. Please sign the online guestbook at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Williston
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
