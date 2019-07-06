|
HOFFMAN, SR.,
DOUGLAS JOHN
Douglas John Hoffman, Sr., of Newberry, Florida, passed away June 30, 2019. Doug, affectionately known to those who loved him as 'Big Baby,' was born Feb. 9, 1962, in France to Howard and Diane Hoffman, and grew up all over the world as a military brat. He met his soul-mate, Sharon, in Homestead, Florida, and married her the day after graduating high school. After surviving Hurricane Andrew, they moved the family to Newberry in 1996. Doug was a talented mechanic, electrician and could do anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR, and working in his garage while listening to his favorite music. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Doug and Sharon raised three sons, instilling in them the importance of a strong work ethic and commitment to family. Fifteen months ago, Doug's heart was happily stolen by his first grandchild, Clara, who immediately had a special connection with her Papi.
Doug was preceded in death by his father and mother, Howard and Diane. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sons, Douglas, Jr., James and Travis; daughter-in-law, Anna; brothers and sisters, Bud, Rod, Rhonda and Kristi; six sisters-in-law; a father-in-law and his wife; numerous nieces and nephews; and his granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held in late July. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice at
http://beyourhaven.org/
donate.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 6 to July 7, 2019