Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
Oran C. Hutchinson Sr. Obituary
HUTCHINSON, SR.,
ORAN CORNELL
Mr. Oran C. Hutchinson, Sr., age 83, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mr. Hutchinson was born in Hawthorne, Florida but lived in Gainesville for over thirty years. He was employed with the University of Florida for forty-nine years; he was a member of New Beginning Church of God By Faith where he served faithfully with his family.
Mr. Hutchinson is survived by his wife, Eartha Hutchinson, Gainesville, FL, children; Oran C Hutchinson, Jr. (Evette), Donna Hutchinson, Yvette Jenkins, all of Gainesville, FL, Willie Hutchinson (Jackie), Orlando, FL, Justin Hutchinson, Lake Butler, FL, Beverly Hutchinson, Terri Fields (James), both of Alachua, FL, stepchildren; Sylvia Whitehead (Michael, Sr.), Sylvester Miles, Clisby Miles, all of Gainesville, FL, Jearl Miles Clark (J.J.) Storrs, CT, Aaron Miles (Shawanda), Orange Park, FL, sister; Viola Johnson, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, brother; Rollie Hutchinson (Betty), Gainesville, FL, nineteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Hutchinson will be held, 10:00am, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at PASSAGE Family Church, Pastor George Dix, Pastor, Elder Gary Armstrong, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, High Springs, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Hutchinson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Church at 9:30am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019
