Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Resources
More Obituaries for INFANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

INFANTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
INFANTE Obituary
INFANTE,
JUANA MERCEDES
Juana Mercedes Infante, 93 of Gainesville, Fl passed through her Transition on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at peace at home. She was born in Vueltas, Cuba, where she grew up on her father's joyful farm with nine brothers and sisters. Her mother and father were Cecilia Na'poles and Teofilo Milian. Juana was first in her class at 'La Escuela del Hogar' (a home economics school), despite many missed days due to family illness. She graduated from the school of pharmacy at 'La Universidad de la Habana', where she met her love and life companion, Eduardo Infante, (diseased). She lovingly raised her children while they were young. After emigrating to the U.S., she renewed her Pharmacy license and worked for many years with Corrections in North Florida. Juana loved books and learning was her passion in life. Her love of learning was accompanied by an open and inquisitive mind, always eager to explore and expand her horizons. She loved flowers and red roses were her favorite. Juana is survived by two daughters, Olga Infante (David) of Allentown, PA and Cecilia Infante (Cornell) of Gainesville, FL and a son Eduardo Infante (Yolanda) of Alachua, Fl, four Grandchildren, Guillermo Martin, Yasmin Infante, Eduard Infante, Christopher Campbell, a sister, Iris Milian, a brother Esteban Milian, and several nieces and nephews. She was kind and loving beyond measure and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -