JACKSON,
THELMA DANIELS
Thelma Daniels Jackson, age 78, life-long resident of Gainesville, Florida, transitioned into eternity on August 19, 2019 following a brief illness.
Mrs. Jackson was a Supervisor (of 36 years) in the Dietary Department of Shands Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Southeast Tenth Avenue Church of Christ (Gainesville, FL) where Adrian B. Harper is Minister, with her son-in-law, Min. Melvin Thomas, Jr., delivering the Eulogy. There will be No Public Visitation of Mrs. Jackson.
Endearing Memories will remain with her daughter - Cathy D. Thomas (& Min. Melvin Thomas, Jr.) of Vista, CA; son - Michael D. Allen of San Diego, CA; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; niece, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019