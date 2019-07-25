|
|
JOHNSON JR.,
LEE ANDREW, 61
Lee A. Johnson Jr. of Gainesville passed away July 22, 2019. Born to the late Lee Andrew Johnson Sr. and Dessie Mae Johnson, he was reared in Grove Park, FL and a 1975 graduate of Hawthorne High School. He leaves to mourn Dorothy Thurman and children, Michael, Shonda, Jeffery and Rodney Thurman; Sibling, Kenneth E. Bradley, Jr. (Felicia) of Griffin, GA; aunts, Julia Brown, Nancy Johnson, Fannie Johnson, all of Grove Park, FL; uncles, Alexander Bradley of Gainesville, FL, Charlie Bradley (Gloria) of Micanopy, FL, Kenneth Bradley Sr. of Grove Park, FL and John Bradley (Regina) of Lacrosse, FL; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Grove Park Community Christian Church, Prophet John Bradley is Pastor, Elder Jessie Brown is eulogist. Burial will be in St. Paul Memorial Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019