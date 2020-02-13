Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
JOHNSON,
FLAVIUS JOSEPHUS
Flavius Josephus Johnson age 91, Pastor who was also a former Pastor of Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, surrendered to the Will of our Lord & Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Gainesville.
Reverend Johnson was an Army Veteran with the Korean Conflict. He pastored throughout the State of Florida (DeFuniak Springs, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Pensacola, Perry, Marianna, Gainesville, Stuart, Ft. Pierce, Gretna and Quincy).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Karl V. Smith officiating. Pastor Johnson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Friday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Reverend & Mrs. Johnson's residence, 705 NW 10th Street, at 12:15PM.
In lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to the , 2180 W. State Road 434, Suite 1100, Longwood, FL, 32779 (407-951-7992, X1406).
Endearing Memories will remain with Reverend Johnson's Wife - Carrie Davis Johnson of Gainesville, FL; sons - Ernest Johnson of Fairhope, AL, Samuel Johnson (& Wylinda) of Bartow, FL, Cleveland Davis Jr. of Gainesville, FL and Christian Johnson of Riverview, FL; daughters - Margaret Williams (& Leonard) of Fairhope, AL and Hannah Bush (& Antonio) of Gainesville, FL; 13 grandchildren; 35 great grands; 1 great-great grand; in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
