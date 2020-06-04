JOHNSON, SR.,
WAYNE O'NEAL
Wayne O'Neal Johnson, Sr., 51, Ocala, Florida. Passed away May 29, 2020.
Mr. Johnson's visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home, Inc, 440 SW Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 from 1pm-4pm. Pastor Warren Hardaway will be conducting the words of comfort on the day of service. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the funeral service will be a private gathering for immediate family members only. Please visit
www.sellersfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.