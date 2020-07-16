JOHNSON,

LEE STRICKLAND

Lee Strickland Johnson passed away July 7, 2020. He was born in Wilson, North Carolina, on July 28, 1933, to Tessie and Eathel Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha, son Lee, grandson Graham and his wife Caroline, sister Phyllis Harrison and many nieces and nephews.

Lee and Martha met while attending Lees-McRae College. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force as Assistant Chaplain for four years. He later graduated from Catawba College and went on to complete his education at UNC-Chapel Hill with a Master of Social Work degree in 1962.

He then began his career with the Veteran's Administration in Salisbury, NC, later transferring to Charleston, South Carolina and Dallas, Texas before settling in Gainesville in 1972, where he served as Chief of Social Work services until his retirement in 1989.

Throughout his career and continuing through his retirement years, Lee was a dedicated and enthusiastic volunteer, involved with numerous community and charitable organizations including March of Dimes and Elder Options. He was one of the original founders of Altrusa House.

Lee was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, sang in the choir and considered the Church as his extended family.

Lee was an avid bass fisherman and member of the Cross Creek Bass Club. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and came to become an avid Gator fan, while otherwise maintaining loyalty to his Carolina Blue. More than anything though, he was passionate about his family.

He will be missed.

There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Lee.



