JOHNSON, SR.,

JAMES 'JIM' THOMAS

Mr. James 'Jim' Thomas Johnson, Sr., age 80, of Fort White, Florida, died Thursday, July 30, peacefully in his home. Jim was born in Ocala FL, and grew up in Jacksonville, FL before he moved to Gainesville in 1968 where he lived for many years before moving to Fort White, FL 28 years ago. He was a licensed real estate broker and operated Jim Johnson Realty in 3 Rivers Estates for over 40 years. He was a former Vice President and Cashier with the First City Bank and Citizens Bank of Gainesville, as well as a former Florida State Bank Examiner. Jim's claim to fame was owning The Cypress Lounge in Gainesville. He was a former member of the Gainesville Elks Club, UF Quarterback Club, UF TouchDown Club, and the Gainesville Jaycees. He thoroughly enjoyed working in the yard and relaxing on the dock taking in the river views. He loved all sports, but his passion, and second claim to fame, was coaching youth and high school softball. Some of his best memories were on the field. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ward and Ernestine Thomas Johnson, and brothers Ward and George. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Bynum Johnson of Fort White, FL: one daughter, Julie (Jeff) Wade of Lake City, FL.: Four sons, James Thomas (Connie) Johnson, Jr. of Rowlett, TX, Mark (Debi) Johnson of Caddo Mills, TX, Stephen (Gloria) Johnson of Middleburg, FL and Brian (Hannah) Johnson of Milton, FL: One sister, Karen Scally of Knoxville, TN: 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild also survive. A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Jim will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, Aug. 6, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home, Lake City, FL. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Thursday (One hour before service). GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd, Lake City, Florida are in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store