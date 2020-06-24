KISTNER,

IRENE ELIZABETH

Irene Elizabeth Kistner of Gainesville passed away peacefully on June 16,2020 at the age of 65. Irene was born in Los Angeles, CA in 1955. She enjoyed traveling the world to learn about and embrace other cultures. Irene was a passionately avid reader and adored the arts. The environment and nature were also very dear to her heart and she did everything she was able to, in order to help make the world a better place. Her captivating smile and shine will be missed by many.

She is survived by her loving children Erik and Marie Kistner, and her precious granddaughter Rosalie, as well as, her siblings Dana Helvy of Texas and Shelley Krupa of Oklahoma.

Visitation will commence at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 27th, the service will begin at 3:00 pm at Forest Meadows Funeral Home at 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609. Followed by the burial at Forest Meadows Cemetery at 4100 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are under the care and direction of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, Fl., 32609, (352) 378-2528.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store