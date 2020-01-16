|
|
LATIMORE,
LILLIE JEFFERSON
Mrs. Lillie Jefferson Latimore, a 74, resident of Smyrna, Georgia passed away on January 8, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Timothy J. Cottle (Sybil); a daughter, Shaun D. Latimore- Martin (Jerome) and 4 grandchildren.
Wake Service for Mrs. Latimore will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at New Zion AME Church, 18295 NE 75 St. Williston/ Raleigh, Florida 32696 from 5-7pm, The celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 1pm, at Unity Temple International Fellowship, 2351 NE 200th Ave, Williston, Florida 32696. Interment will follow on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the St. Paul Primitive Baptist Cemetery, 110 Lanier Dr. Gretna, Florida 32332 at 12(noon).
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home(217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020